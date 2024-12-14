Shah to Visit Chhattisgarh for Counterinsurgency Review

Mr Shah is scheduled to spend two days in Leftwing extremism-hit Bastar where he is scheduled to interact with the surrendered Naxals. and visit

There are talks going on in the security circle that Mr Shah is most likely to visit the Maoist hotbed during his stay in Bastar.

His visit to the Naxal stronghold has however not been officially confirmed.

“Minute-to-minute programme (of Mr Shah in Bastar) is yet to be received (by us)”, Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj said on Saturday.

The Union minister is scheduled to land at Raipur airport at 11 pm on Saturday and spend the night in a private resort here amid tight security, official sources said.

Mr Shah is scheduled to leave for Bastar on Sunday afternoon.

He would attend the closing ceremony of the ongoing Bastar Olympics in which the local tribes including the surrendered Naxals took part.

He would take stock of the Leftwing insurgency situation in Bastar and the counterinsurgency measures being undertaken by the security personnel and is also scheduled to interact with the surrendered Naxals and jawans during his stay in Bastar.

On the second day of his visit to Bastar on Monday, Mr Shah is scheduled to meet the families of jawans martyred in the Maoist attack in Bastar.

He is scheduled to review anti-Naxal strategy at a high-level official meeting in Raipur before winding up his Chhattisgarh tour on Monday evening.