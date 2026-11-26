New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of invoking the Constitution for political purposes while questioning constitutional institutions and electoral processes.

Addressing a Samvidhan Gaurav Divas event here, Shah said merely carrying a copy of the Constitution or waving it in public did not amount to respecting the document.

“One way is what we are seeing today — one might hold the sacred book up, or perhaps carry it in pocket, wave it about, or display it to the public. The other is to live up to the standards and benchmarks enshrined in the Constitution,” Shah said.

Targeting Gandhi, he said, “On one hand, Rahul ji constantly talks about the Constitution, yet he mocks it and the institutions established under it.”

Shah alleged that Gandhi criticised courts whenever verdicts went against him and insisted on holding discussions on the streets rather than in Parliament.

“Rahul ji, the Constitution established Parliament — the supreme democratic forum — precisely for discussions. Yet, he insists on holding discussions on the streets,” the home minister said.

Shah also accused Gandhi of maligning the Election Commission and discrediting electoral roll revisions and the electoral process.

Recalling the Emergency imposed by then prime minister Indira Gandhi, Shah said the Congress had deprived the nation of the spirit of the Constitution.

“That dark chapter was written by your own party — by your own grandmother. And today, you speak of the Constitution!” Shah said.

The home minister asserted that the BJP was committed to implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies and that no one could prevent its implementation.