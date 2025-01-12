Shah says era of ‘politics of betrayal’ over in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Senior BJP and Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the result of Maharashtra Assembly has ended the era of betrayal from 1978 to 2024 in the state. Mr. Shah said that nobody would dare to betray the BJP in the coming days. He also appealed to the party workers in Maharashtra state executive meeting to ensure the saffron flag unfurls from Panchayat to Parliament. The Union home minister also said that the government would eradicate the menace of Naxalism by March 2026 in the country.

Addressing a concluding session of the tw- days state executive meeting of BJP, Mr. Shah said that the party’s victory in the upcoming local body elections will be bigger than its success in the state Assembly election in November 2024. The state executive meeting was held for the first time after the saffron party got a huge mandate in the Assembly election. Mr. Shah gave credit for the victory to the party workers and office bearers.

Calling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP “original parties”, the senior BJP leader said that the original Shiv Sena and NCP have also got the victory in the Assembly election along with the BJP. “The people have given a decision that Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena is the original Shiv Sena formed by Balasaheb Thackeray and the NCP belongs to Ajit Pawar,” he said.

Terming the Maharashtra Assembly results an important event in the state politics, Mr Shah said that the politics of betrayal started by Sharad Pawar in 1978 has now ended. BJP workers have buried the politics of betrayal. “Even Uddhav Thackeray had betrayed the BJP in 2019. He left the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. He became the chief minister by indulging in wrong practices. The party workers also showed Uddhav Thackeray his place (in the Assembly election),” he said.

The Senior BJP leader said that there were unstable governments in Maharashtra from 1978 to 2024 because of the politics of betrayal. “Our party workers have ended the instability. The Maharashtra election’s result will also change the politics of the country in the next 25 years. BJP workers have finished dynastic politics by giving a tight slap to those who were indulging in dynastic politics,” the Union home minister said.