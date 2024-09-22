Shah rules out releasing stone-pelters from jail

SRINAGAR: Union home minister Amit Shah stated on Sunday that Kashmiri separatist militants, stone-pelters, and others who have harmed the nation and the people of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir will not be released from jail.



Speaking at a BJP election rally in the border town of Nowshera, where BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina is contesting for the Assembly, Shah also firmly ruled out holding any dialogue with Pakistan unless terrorism from its soil is stopped.

“The National Conference (NC) is promising to release terrorists and stone-pelters for their own gain,” Shah said. “But I assure you, under Narendra Modiji’s government, terrorism will be buried deep beneath the earth. No terrorist or stone-pelter who harmed the people will be released.”

Shah went on to accuse past governments, including Congress, NC, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), of fostering unrest in Jammu and Kashmir and depriving its people of their rights. He emphasized that the abrogation of Article 370 and other actions taken by the Modi government have ushered in a new era of peace and development in the region. “Farooq Abdullah says he will restore Article 370, but I assure you, no one on earth can make that happen,” he added.

Shah also ruled out any possibility of resuming talks with Pakistan. “We will not engage with them unless terrorism emanating from their soil ceases. These parties (NC and PDP) want to restore cross-LoC trade and revive terrorism in J&K through it, but we will never allow that,” he said, adding that the government would instead engage with the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The home minister criticised NC leader and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, accusing him of neglecting Kashmir during its most turbulent times. “While Kashmir was burning in the early 1990s, with innocent lives lost daily, Farooq Abdullah was enjoying life in London,” he said.

“For three decades, terrorism thrived here, curfews were imposed, and 40,000 people lost their lives. But under Modiji’s leadership, we have dismantled the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir, and now the Indian flag will always fly high in Kashmir,” Shah said. He also highlighted the government's efforts in ensuring peace along the borders, adding that community bunkers are no longer needed because Pakistan will not dare fire a single bullet. “If they do, we will respond with force,” he warned.

Shah urged voters to support the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections to ensure continued peace, development, and a strong response to terrorism and Pakistan. “A BJP government is essential in Jammu and Kashmir for peace, prosperity, and development, as well as for dealing with terrorism and Pakistan,” he emphasised.

Targeting the NC-Congress alliance, Shah said, “Come October 8, they will be at a loss for words. Their so-called ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ will be shut.” He also defended the government's stance on reservation, ensuring that no one will be allowed to tamper with the benefits granted to marginalised groups, including Paharis, Gujjars, Dalits, and other backward classes.