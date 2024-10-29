Shah regret over Sardar Patel's overlooked legacy, lack of Bharat Ratna

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Run for Unity’ event in New Delhi, commemorating National Unity Day, which honors the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31.

Speaking at the event Shah emphasised that the initiative was established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 to promote the ideals of unity and integrity among citizens. He remarked, “Since its inception, the ‘Run for Unity’ has become a pledge for the unity of our country and a commitment to serving Mother India.” He reiterated the vision set forth by Prime Minister Modi to build a fully developed India by 2047, aspiring to position the nation as a global leader across various fields.





People participate in ‘Run for Unity’ event in New Delhi.�

Shah reflected on India’s journey since independence, highlighting Sardar Patel’s pivotal role in unifying over 550 princely states, asserting that “it was Sardar Patel’s strong will that allowed India to stand united and strong in the world today.” He expressed regret that Patel had been overlooked for many years and had not received the Bharat Ratna honor. However, he praised Prime Minister Modi for revitalizing Patel's legacy with the construction of the world’s tallest statue in Kevadia, Gujarat.

The Home Minister urged citizens to take a pledge during the ‘Run for Unity’ to fortify India’s unity and strive towards realizing the dream of a fully developed nation by 2047, asserting that “Sardar Patel’s ideals will continue to guide the youth of our country.”

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Union Cabinet Ministers Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Nityanand Rai, and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Shri Vinay Kumar Saxena.







