Shah: Rahul Misleading Farmers on Trade Deals

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi of misleading farmers over India’s trade agreements with the US, UK and the European Union, asserting that the government has safeguarded the interests of the agriculture and dairy sectors.

Addressing a gathering in Gandhinagar after launching India’s first Central Bank Digital Currency-based Public Distribution System, Shah described the Opposition’s allegations as “laughable”. “I feel like laughing when Congress's Shahzada Rahul Gandhi stands in Parliament and talks about protecting farmers. The Congress has a long history of misleading the country and now they are spreading lies about trade deals,” he said.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured protection of farmers’ interests in every agreement. “I want to assure the farmers, cattle-rearers and fishermen of this country that in every trade deal signed with the European Union, England and America, Narendra Modi has safeguarded your interests completely. There is no need to worry,” he said.

Responding to criticism that the agreements would affect the dairy sector, Shah said, “We are the people who expanded the dairy sector, not weakened it. In all the agreements, full protection has been given to the dairy sector.”

He also challenged Gandhi to a public debate on the issue. “Rahul Gandhi ji, decide on any platform. Even the president of the BJP Yuva Morcha can come and debate with you on who has harmed farmers and who has worked for their welfare,” he said.

Recently, following a phone conversation between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump, both sides announced a reduction of US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. Last month, India and the European Union concluded negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement aimed at boosting bilateral trade, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal had said earlier.