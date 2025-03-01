Shah orders free movement in Manipur from March 8

New Delhi:Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday directed security forces to ensure free movement of people on all roads in Manipur from March 8 and also called for strict action against those creating obstructions.

Chairing a review meeting on the security situation of the Northeast state, Mr Shah said the Centre remains fully committed to restoring lasting peace in the state and is providing all necessary assistance in this regard.



The Saturday meeting was the first such meeting held after the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur on February 13 after the resignation of chief minister N. Biren Singh. The state has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023. Over 250 people have lost their lives in the violence.



According to an official statement, the Union home minister directed that free movement of people should be ensured on all roads of Manipur from March 8. He also said that strict action should be taken against those creating obstructions on the routes.



Mr Shah, according to sources, took stock of the security situation in Manipur. A detailed briefing was given on the overall law and order situation in the state.



At the meeting, the Union home minister directed the concerned officials that the fencing work on both sides of the designated entry points along Manipur's international border should be completed at the earliest.



Mr Shah also said that the entire network involved in the drug trade in the state should be dismantled in order to make Manipur drug-free.



After the imposition of President's Rule, the Manipur Assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. The security review was held after the February 20 ultimatum given by the governor to everyone holding illegal and looted arms to surrender.



Those who attended the meeting included governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union home secretary Govind Mohan, director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, deputy chief of Army Staff and Commander of the Army's Eastern Command, among others.

During the first seven-day amnesty period, more than 300 weapons were surrendered by the public, primarily in the valley districts. These include 246 firearms surrendered by Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol.

The governor on Friday extended the deadline for the surrender of looted and illegal arms until 4 pm on March 6 following demands by people from both hill and valley areas for additional time.



Since taking over the charge of governor on January 3, Mr Bhalla has been meeting a cross-section of people, taking feedback from them on how to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state. He has also chaired several meetings in Manipur where law and order situation in the state was discussed and gave necessary directions to the security forces, the officials said.



The violence in Manipur started after a "tribal solidarity march" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in May 2023.