Shah On Durga Puja Pandal Hopping This Weekend

Kolkata: Union home minister Amit Shah has decided to go for a pandal hopping on Saptami, which is spread across two days this year in a rare occasion, during Durga Puja in and around the city.

He will land at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on October 17 evening after taking off from Ahmedabad and check into Soujanya, the guest house of the state government in Alipore, to spend the night.

Next day, Mr Shah will visit Belur Math in Howrah, where a Durga Puja is celebrated by the monks of Ramakrishna Mission, also headquartered there, and another puja of Deshbandhu Club at nearby Bally.

Later Mr Shah will come back for lunch at Soujanya. In the afternoon, he will visit historic Sovabazar Rajbari, famous for its century-old family-run Durga Puja in traditional style, Chetla 24 Pally and Sreebhumi Sporting Club.

Later he will fly to New Delhi. West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya are expected to accompany the union home minister during his two-day tour.

Earlier, Mr Shah inaugurated two Durga Pujas, one at Santosh Mitra Square in central Kolkata while another at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake in 2025.