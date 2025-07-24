Shah Meets PM Over VP Poll In Parliament

New Delhi: As the Election Commission initiated preparations for the vice presidential election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Union home minister Amit Shah in his Parliament House office on Wednesday, just before departing for visits to the Maldives and the United Kingdom. The meeting followed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s surprise resignation on Monday, reportedly for health reasons, and came amid sustained opposition protests that have stalled proceedings in both Houses of Parliament.

BJP leaders are expected to begin consulting on a vice presidential nominee after the Prime Minister returns, with input also anticipated from the party’s NDA allies. The Opposition bloc has yet to start formal discussions on its stance.

After conferring with the Prime Minister, Shah met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha and health minister J.P. Nadda, and parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju. He later held separate talks with Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

These consultations come ahead of next week’s planned debates in both Houses on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, key demands of the Opposition. Speculation is growing that the Prime Minister may intervene personally during those discussions.