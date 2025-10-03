Shah: FIR to Be Disposed in 3 Years From 2026

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said in Kurukshetra that the enactment of three new criminal laws will simplify and make the justice process time-bound, asserting that from 2026 onwards, an FIR will be disposed of within three years on average.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a week-long exhibition on the new laws in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, Shah said the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) will transform the country’s criminal justice system.

“There is a perception among people that if they go to a police station, they will not get justice for years. I can say with confidence that after 2026, a First Information Report (FIR) will be disposed of in three years on average and justice will be ensured,” Shah said.

Citing progress under the new laws, he noted that within one year of their implementation, charge sheets were filed within 60 days in 53 per cent of criminal cases across the country, and within 90 days in 65 per cent of cases. In Haryana, 71 per cent of chargesheets were filed within 60 days and the rest within 90 days.

He added that Haryana’s conviction rate has doubled to 80 per cent after the implementation of the laws. “Under the new laws, justice will be ensured within three years, and there will be no tareekh pe tareekh (repeated adjournments in courts),” he said.

Shah also said the BJP has been given a third consecutive term in Haryana, and the party has left no stone unturned for the state’s development.