Shah: BJP Ended Pawar's Politics of Betrayal in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the result of the Maharashtra Assembly has ended the 1978 to 2024 era of betrayal politics in the state. Shah said that nobody will dare to betray the BJP in the coming days. The Union home minister appealed to the Maharashtra BJP workers at the state executive meeting to ensure the saffron flag is unfurled from panchayat to Parliament and reiterated that the government will eradicate the Naxalism menace from the country by March 2026.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day state executive meeting of the BJP, Shah said that the party’s victory in the upcoming local body elections will be bigger than its success in the state Assembly elections in November 2024. The state executive meeting was held for the first time after the saffron party got a huge mandate in the Assembly elections. Shah gave credit for the victory to the party workers and office bearers of the state unit.

Calling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP “original parties”, the senior BJP leader said that the original Shiv Sena and NCP have also got the victory in the Assembly elections along with the BJP. “The people have given a decision that Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena is the original Shiv Sena formed by Balasaheb Thackeray and the NCP belongs to Ajit Pawar,” he said.

Terming the Maharashtra Assembly results an important event in the state politics, Shah said that the politics of betrayal started by Sharad Pawar in 1978 has now ended. The BJP workers have buried the politics of betrayal. “Even Uddhav Thackeray had betrayed the BJP in 2019. He left the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. He became the chief minister by indulging in wrong practices. The party workers also showed Thackeray his place (in the Assembly election),” he said.

The senior BJP leader said that there were unstable governments in Maharashtra from 1978 to 2024 because of the politics of betrayal. “Our party workers have ended the instability. The Maharashtra elections’ result will also change the politics of the country in the next 25 years. The BJP workers have finished dynastic politics by giving a tight slap to those who were indulging in dynastic politics,” the Union home minister said.