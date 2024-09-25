Shah begins Maharashtra tour to assess BJP’s poll preparedness

Mumbai: With an aim of improving BJP’s performance in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra, union home minister Amit Shah has urged the party workers to make extra efforts and reach out to the voters with various government schemes.



Shah kickstarted his two-day Maharashtra visit with a party meeting in Nagpur, where he interacted with key office-bearers of all the 62 state assembly constituencies of Vidarbha region.

“The party workers should keep it in mind that without winning Vidarbha, we will not be able to form the next Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. Hence, they should work wholeheartedly to ensure the victory of all Mahayuti candidates,” he said.

The union minister also warned the party workers saying rebellion and disillusionment will not be allowed in the party. “Our main aim is to stop the opposition MVA alliance from cominUnion Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis during Bharatiya Janata Partys Vidarbha region workers meeting, in Nagpur, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)g to power in Maharashtra,” Shah said.

Vidarbha holds a key to BJP’s performance as it suffered a severe setback in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party won only two of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the Vidarbha region. In the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls, the BJP had won 29 of the 44 seats it contested.

In the meeting, Shah listed many achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government, like scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, constructing the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and revoking triple talaq.

After Nagpur, Shah will also hold meetings with BJP workers at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik and Kolhapur. He will review the party's election preparations in these regions for the assembly polls.

Later Shah is likely to meet chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. During these interactions, Shah will discuss important party matters, including the seat-sharing formula for the assembly polls among the Mahayuti alliance.