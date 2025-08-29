Shah Attacks Congress Over Remarks Against PM Modi, Says Abuse Only Strengthens BJP

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a frontal attack on the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Assam and said he must apologise for the abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar.

In Bihar’s Darbhanga on Thursday, some people from the stage allegedly abused the Prime Minister. Asserting that every abusive word against Modi only strengthened the BJP, Shah, speaking at an event in Guwahati, said, “The more you abuse Modi Ji, the bigger the lotus flower will bloom and reach the sky. You tried in every election… Every time you abuse, you face defeat but still have not learnt. And now, you have set out on a journey to protect infiltrators via Ghuspethia Bachao Yatra to stop our victory.”

Shah said, “Modi Ji’s mother lived a humble life, raising her children with values. Today, her son is respected across the world. If Gandhi has even a little shame, he should apologise for the remarks made against Modi Ji and his mother.”

On the second day of his Assam visit, the Union home minister, who inaugurated the newly constructed Brahmaputra wing of Raj Bhavan in Guwahati, said that Modi has been abused in every possible way, but the Congress has only faced defeat.

Reiterating that Gandhi is engaging in politics that lead to downfall, Shah regretted that the Congress has crossed all limits with abusive language, which the people will not tolerate.

Recalling how Modi was abused by many Congress leaders in the past, Shah said that Rahul Gandhi has started politics of negativity and hatred without any real issues, and it will not bring him success. “The Congress must apologise for the remarks,” he asserted.