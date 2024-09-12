SFI–KSU Activists Clash in Kerala University

Kerala University (Photo: DC) Kerala University (Photo: DC)

Thiruvananthapuram:A clash erupted between CPM students wing SFI and Congress-led KSU activists during the counting of votes for the Kerala University Senate elections on Wednesday night.

A missing ballot triggered the clash between the rival groups. The university has announced the cancellation of the Senate election, with further decisions to be made known later.



An altercation followed when an argument over the alleged missing ballot papers escalated. The vote count was halted after 15 ballots were reported missing.



The KSU called for a re-election. Activists from both KSU and SFI staged a protest in front of the Senate Hall where the vote counting was taking place.



The KSU alleged that it had won two seats in the Senate and then a clash ensued under the leadership of the SFI state secretary. The KSU also accused SFI activists of swallowing ballot papers.



On the other hand, the SFI alleged that KSU tampered with the votes.



Meanwhile, the SFI has demanded the arrest of KSU activists who allegedly engaged in violence.

