Sexual harassment case filed against school officials in Maharashtra

Akola:�Police in Maharashtra's Akola district have registered a case of alleged sexual harassment against the office-bearers of an Urdu medium school after the state minority commission paid a surprise visit to the institution.Chairman of the Maharashtra Minority Commission Pyare Ziya Khan on Tuesday visited the school at Patur after receiving complaints by some women teacher that they were facing harassment and threats. The school management extorted 20-30 percent of their salary amount from them, they alleged.

Following Khan's visit, a First Information Report was registered at Patur police station against four persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 296 (obscene acts) and 308 (2) (extortion).

No arrest has been made yet. Talking to reporters, Khan claimed he found neither children not teachers in classes during his surprise visit. "Two schools are being run illegally in the same premises, and alleged incidents of harassment of women have taken place," he said.

"The government gives funds, but due to improper implementation of schemes, the condition of Urdu schools in the state is bad," he added.�