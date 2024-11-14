Several injured in bus-truck collision in Haryana due to dense fog

The dense fog in Haryana’s Hisar district led to a serious bus-truck collision on Thursday morning near the Majra Piyau area. The bus lost control and crashed into the truck, causing severe damage to both vehicles.









Several people were injured, with some sustaining serious injuries. A large police team was deployed at the scene, and the injured were swiftly rescued and taken to a local hospital. Authorities have stated that the accident was caused by poor visibility due to the fog. The investigation is ongoing as more details emerge​.



