Several crocodiles venture into human settlements in Vadodara after heavy rains
As heavy rainfall lashed Gujarat's Vadodara in the last few days resulting in the overflowing of Vishwamitri river, the city is reeling under an unusual threat.
Several instances of crocodiles venturing into human settlements were reported in Vadodara sparking fear among the residents.
Multiple videos of reptile visits emerged on social media. In a video a 10-feet crocodile was seen entering a home while in another incident it was spotted over a house roof. A huge crocodile also managed to enter into a college.
Vadodara limping back to normalcy
Gujarat's Vadodara, where a swollen Vishwamitri river flooded several areas amid torrential downpours, is limping back to normalcy as water has receded from most parts of the city, allowing people to move freely, officials said on Thursday.
From its peak level of 37 feet, 12 feet above the danger mark, Vishwamitri, which runs through the city, is now flowing at 31 feet, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) said in a release.
Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi visited the city to review the current situation and ongoing relief activities as a few pockets are still waterlogged and facing power outages.
