Several crocodiles venture into human settlements in Vadodara after heavy rains

As heavy rainfall lashed Gujarat's Vadodara in the last few days resulting in the overflowing of Vishwamitri river, the city is reeling under an unusual threat.

Several instances of crocodiles venturing into human settlements were reported in Vadodara sparking fear among the residents. Multiple videos of reptile visits emerged on social media. In a video a 10-feet crocodile was seen entering a home while in another incident it was spotted over a house roof. A huge crocodile also managed to enter into a college.

