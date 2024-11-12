Seven pieces of dismembered body found in plastic bags in Mumbai

The Mumbai police uncovered the body of a man, dismembered into seven parts and stored in plastic bags near Gorai Beach, Mumbai. The police were alerted by a local resident who reported a strong, foul smell emanating from the area. Upon investigating, authorities found the severed body parts wrapped in four plastic bags, with clothing and a tattoo visible on one of the arms.

The victim, believed to be between 25 and 40 years old, remains unidentified. Police have not released further details about the cause of death, but they are working to identify the man’s family and investigate the circumstances leading to this gruesome act. Early reports indicate that the body was mutilated, possibly in a way intended to delay identification.

This horrific find has raised alarming questions and echoes a disturbing trend of dismemberment cases in Mumbai, including the high-profile case of Shraddha Walkar earlier this year. The authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover any connections between these incidents and ensure the swift identification of the victim.

Mumbai Police have urged the public to come forward with any information that could assist in identifying the victim or in solving the case. The investigation continues as more details emerge