Seven killed in truck-auto rickshaw collision in MP

Nation
24 Sep 2024 12:46 PM GMT
Damoh (MP): Seven persons were killed and three others were seriously injured in a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred between 1.30 pm and 2 pm near Samanna village, said Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrutikirti Somvanshi. The injured persons were rushed to Jabalpur through a special corridor created on the road.
"Police personnel and residents of the village rushed to the spot to launch the rescue operation," the police officer said. Further details are awaited.


