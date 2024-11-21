Seven killed after bus overturns in Jharkhand

Hazaribag (Jharkhand): At least seven people were killed and several others injured on Thursday after a Patna-bound bus with passengers on board overturned in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said.

The accident occurred near Gorhar Police Station area, around 50 km away from district headquarters, when the bus overturned while negotiating a sharp bend, a senior officer said.

"Seven deaths have been confirmed so far. Some more people may be trapped in the bus," Hazaribag SP Arvind Kumar Singh told PTI. There were about 50 passengers on the bus which was going to Patna from Kolkata when the accident took place, another officer said.

Motichand Prasad, a passenger of the bus, said his wife Rajkumari Prasad was killed in the accident. "We were asleep when the accident occurred in the morning. We boarded the bus in Kolkata on Wednesday for Bihar," Prasad, a resident of Bihar's Gopalganj, said.

Another passenger from Bihar Sharif Ganesh Kumar said that the accident took place around 6 AM. "There were around 50 passengers on the bus. As the driver negotiated a sharp bend, he lost control over the bus and the vehicle overturned," Kumar said. A police official on the spot said that around 10 people of those injured in the accident are in critical condition.