Seven people were injured after a speeding car ploughed into pedestrians in south Kolkata, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place near Dhakuria railway station on Monday night. After hitting the pedestrians, the car also hit a roadside shop, damaging it, a police officer said.

The car, travelling from Kasba towards Dhakuria station along Sarat Ghosh Garden Road, veered off the road and mounted the footpath, causing the accident, he said. After the accident, the driver and two other occupants abandoned the car and fled the spot, the officer said.

Locals rushed to help the injured. Police were investigating the circumstances leading to the accident, and have launched a manhunt to nab the fleeing occupants of the car, he added.