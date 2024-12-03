Seven held for vandalising Bangladesh consulate in Tripura

Agartala: Police in Tripura have arrested seven members of a Hindu organization for allegedly breaking into the Bangladesh consulate in Agartala and vandalizing its property. The incident, which took place on Monday, has drawn sharp criticism and raised concerns over diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

According to senior police officials, the accused forced their way into the consulate premises, damaging furniture and documents. The motive behind the attack is still under investigation, though initial reports suggest the group was protesting alleged incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

"Seven individuals have been detained and charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for trespassing, vandalism, and causing damage to diplomatic property," said a senior police officer. Security around the consulate has since been tightened to prevent further incidents.

The Ministry of External Affairs condemned the attack, reiterating India's commitment to protecting diplomatic missions under international conventions. "Such actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We have assured the Bangladesh government of thorough action," a spokesperson said.

The incident has drawn criticism from various quarters, including political leaders and activists, who urged restraint and respect for diplomatic institutions. Bangladesh authorities have expressed concerns but maintained confidence in India’s handling of the matter.

This development comes amid heightened tensions between India and Bangladesh over reports of violence targeting minority communities in Bangladesh. Analysts warn that such incidents could strain bilateral relations if not addressed promptly.

The arrested individuals are currently in custody and will be presented in court later this week. Police are also investigating if the group had any external support or plans for further activities.

Efforts are underway to restore normalcy at the consulate, and officials have appealed for calm and cooperation to ensure diplomatic harmony.