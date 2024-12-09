Seven dead, including five college students, in Gujarat road accident

At least seven people, including five college students, were killed in a tragic road accident in Junagadh, Gujarat, on Sunday night. The incident occurred when the car they were traveling in struck a divider and collided head-on with another vehicle, leaving no survivors.

Gujarat: A collision between two cars near Bhanduri village on the Junagadh-Veraval highway killed seven people, including five students heading for an exam. The police arrived at the scene, and the injured were taken to the hospital pic.twitter.com/B4C80qnFL9

According to local police, the group was traveling in a car from a nearby town when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The car veered off course, hit the road divider, and then collided with an oncoming vehicle. The impact of the crash was so severe that all passengers in the car, including the five students, were killed instantly.

The victims, aged between 18 and 22, were identified as students from a local college who were returning from a weekend trip. The two occupants of the other vehicle, a middle-aged couple, sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident. Initial reports suggest that the driver may have been speeding or lost control due to slippery road conditions, but further investigations are underway.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with the families of the deceased expressing their grief. College authorities have also issued a statement offering condolences to the families of the victims. Local residents and students have gathered to mourn the tragic loss of young lives.