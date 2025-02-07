Seven arrested for black marketing India-England ODI tickets at Barabati

Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown on ticket black marketing for the upcoming India-England One-Day International (ODI) at Barabati Stadium, Odisha Police on Friday arrested seven individuals and seized 25 tickets along with Rs 30,000 in cash.

The arrests followed four separate cases registered against illicit ticket sales, prompting a thorough investigation. According to police sources, three suspects were apprehended in the Dargaha Bazaar area, while another four were arrested by the Cantonment Police.

Local television channels aired footage showing women illegally selling tickets near the stadium’s 7th Gallery. In one clip, a seller demanded ₹5,000 per ticket, rejecting a buyer’s offer of Rs 4,000.

The police has registered two separate cases in connection with the racket and have launched further investigations.

Meanwhile, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the high-voltage clash between India and England, scheduled for Sunday, February 9, at Barabati Stadium.

On Wednesday, chaotic scenes unfolded outside the stadium as thousands of fans rushed to purchase offline tickets from counters. The situation nearly escalated into a stampede due to poor exit management, raising concerns about crowd control. Additionally, many were surprised to see a significant number of elderly women—seemingly unfamiliar with cricket—waiting in long queues for hours to buy tickets, fueling speculation about potential black-market involvement.