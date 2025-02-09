Setting new trend, surrender Naxals enter fray in panchayat polls in Bastar

Raipur: Setting a new trend in the upcoming three-phase panchayat polls in Leftwing extremism-hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh, surrendered Naxals have entered the fray.



The ex-Maoists who used to oppose tooth and nail the democratic way of electing the local governments when they were in the red cadre are now seen filing nominations for different posts in the three-tier panchayat polls, scheduled to be held in three phases on February 17, 20 and 23.



The trend is witnessed in all the seven districts of Bastar division, a senior police officer told this newspaper.



“We will get details of the number of such surrendered Naxals contesting the ongoing panchayat polls in a couple of days after the process of filing of nomination is over”, the police officer said.



According to a senior BJP functionary, no less than four dozen surrendered Naxals have filed nominations for different posts in the local panchayat bodies in Bastar division.



Several of them have been elected unopposed in their posts, he added.



The panchayat polls are being held on a non-party basis. But both BJP and Congress have backed their respective candidates.



A sarpanch candidate in a gram panchayat under Darbha division in Bastar district has been elected unopposed.



The ex-Naxal had surrendered before the police around seven years ago to start life afresh by joining the mainstream.



“I want to make a contribution for the development of my gram panchayat and hence, decided to contest the polls”, the ex-Maoist said, requesting not to be quoted for fear of Naxal threats.



Another former Maoist Bursa Mandavi who surrendered before the police in 2017 filed nomination for the post of ward member in Kalepal gram panchayat under Darbha division.



Two other former Maoists Manglu Kawasi and Sammu who surrendered before the police around eight years ago have also filed nominations for post of ward members in two local panchayat bodies, sources said.



“It is a positive development to witness surrendered Naxal cadres participating in the elections and thereby strengthening the democratic system. Earlier, they were misguided and compelled by outside senior Maoist cadres to choose bullet instead of ballot”, Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj told this newspaper.

