Serial rapist out on parole rapes daughter, niece

Raipur: In the Koriya district of north Chhattisgarh, a 36-year-old rape prisoner who was on parole raped his 11-year-old daughter and 12-year-old niece. According to police, the accused has a history of rapes. According to the daughter, he sexually assaulted her at home on October 19 and threatened to punish her severely if she told anyone.

Koriya SP Suraj Singh Parihar claimed that on October 21, the accused took his niece to the forest under the guise of gathering firewood and then sexually assaulted her. And he threatened her.

Despite confiding in one another, the two cousins were so terrified that they dared not approach the authorities.

On Saturday, they finally plucked up the guts to confront the police. Police said that there are reports of horrific sexual attacks by the convict following which he faces charges under the BNS and Pocso Act.

Police sent out several teams to pursue the serial rapist after realising they needed to bring him back in jail as soon as possible. The defendant was taken to court and imprisoned. He was previously incarcerated for a vicious rape at Ambikapur Jall.







