Sentiments of many people are attached to Tirupati laddu: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury

New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury on Friday said that if the reports of substandard ingredients and animal fat being used in the making of the Tirupathi Prasadam laddu were true, then a detailed investigation should be carried out and strict action should be taken.

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said "I have not read the reports yet, but even if there is 0.1 percent truth in it, then there should be a detailed investigation on it and strict action needs to be taken. Are they not aware that people from all over the country come to offer prayers and accept the laddu with great faith? The sentiments of so many people are attached to it."

Further, she added if people are doing this out of greed and to save money then it is very wrong.

"If people have committed this in greed and to save money, then it is very wrong. If this is the truth, then this is very wrong. We consider our self grateful that we get this Prasad, and worship Lord Balaji with such devotion. This is very wrong if it's true," she further added.

Earlier today, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called for a detailed investigation into the allegation by the Andhra Pradesh CM Chandra Baba Naidu's allegation over the YSCRP government using substandard ingredients.

"Whatever the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said is a very serious matter, it should be investigated in detail and whoever is guilty should be punished," Joshi told reporters here.

Citing a copy of a "lab report," TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy alleged that "beef tallow and animal fat--lard and fish oil--were used in the preparation of ghee, which was supplied to Tirumala."

"The lab reports of samples that were sent for testing to the National Dairy Development Board in Gujarat certify that beef tallow and animal fat, lard, and fish oil were used in the preparation of ghee that was supplied to Tirumala and also the S value is only 19.7. The Hindu religion is offended by this. The 'prasadam' which is offered to the Lord thrice a day has been mixed with this ghee," Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy alleged.

"We hope that justice will be done and Lord Govinda will forgive us for whatever mistakes have been committed," he said.�