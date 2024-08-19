Senior doctors march to Kolkata Police HQ after notice over social media posts

Kolkata:�Senior doctors Kunal Sarkar and Subarna Goswami appeared before the police on Monday afternoon in connection with posts they shared on social media over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Sarkar and Goswami reached the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lal Bazar leading a march of doctors. The procession that began at the Medical College, Calcutta, was stopped by the police near Phears Lane-BB Ganguly Street Crossing, and the two doctors were escorted to the police headquarters by senior officers.

They were asked by the police to appear before it for the posts they shared on social media. "We want justice for that young doctor, and we have not committed any crime," Sarkar said. Manas Gumta, a protesting doctor, said that medics would intensify the stir if attempts were made to stifle the "demands seeking justice".

Sarkar and Goswami were accused by the police of spreading misinformation and disclosing the identity of the postgraduate trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and killed while on duty at the hospital.