Senior diplomat Jitender Pal Singh appointed as Indian ambassador to Israel

Senior Indian diplomat Jitender Pal Singh has been appointed as India's ambassador to Israel. Previously, he served as Joint Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, overseeing the critical Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran desk, as well ask External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar's office.

JP Singh is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Singh's appointment as the ambassador to Israel gains significance in the wake of the continuing clash between the Israeli and Palestinian forces.

Having over two decades of experience, JP Singh will replace senior diplomat Sanjeev Singla.�

The Israeli security forces clashed with Palestinians across the West Bank, since the Israel-Hamas ceasefire came into effect on Sunday.

The Israeli military launched an operation called 'Iron Wall' in Jenin and adjacent Jenin refugee camp.