Senior Counsel Dwarakanth Appointed as Additional Solicitor General of India

HYDERABAD: The Centre has appointed High Court senior advocate S. Dwarakanath as additional solicitor general (ASG) to represent it before the Supreme Court of India. His appointment was cleared by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet. The tenure is of three years.

Dwarakanath comes from a line of distinguished lawyers. His father, the late S. Dasaratharama Reddy, was a judge in previous undivided AP High Court. Others appointed ASG were Archana Pathak Dave, Satya Darshi Sanjay, Brijender Chahar, Raghavendra P. Shankar, and Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare. They will be led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.



