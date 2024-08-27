Senior citizen loses Rs 2 lakh to KYC fraud in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 73-year-old woman was allegedly duped of Rs 2 lakh by cyber fraudsters under the pretext of updating the KYC details of a bank in central Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.



The fraud came to light after the woman's son approached the Mahim police station with a complaint on Monday, an official said. As per the complaint, the woman received a text message on Sunday mentioning that her bank KYC was expiring and she had to update it immediately, he said.

The woman then asked her son to update the details on a link mentioned in the message, and as he started filling in the information, she received an SMS saying Rs 2.2 lakh had been debited from her bank account, the official said. After sometime, the amount was credited to the account, but again, Rs 2 lakh got siphoned off, he said.

The complainant went to the bank's local branch to report the fraud and approached the police after putting in a call on the helpline number, the official said. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, he added.