Sending Parliamentarians To Key World Capitals A Timely Step: Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR: After Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, opposition PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has also welcomed the Centre’s decision to undertake a significant diplomatic outreach by sending delegations of Members of Parliament to key global capitals to present the country’s perspective on ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the stance against cross-border terrorism.

Ms. Mufti in a post on ‘X’ said, “Sending parliamentarians to various countries to explain the rationale behind Operation Sindoor is a welcome and timely step. In today’s world, where war yields only destruction and is no longer a viable option, not even as a last resort, diplomacy remains our most effective tool”.

The former chief minister, however, also said that it would have been more appropriate and democratic if the government had also convened a special session of Parliament to discuss the matter internally, while simultaneously dispatching delegations abroad. She attached a video to her post showing the destruction caused by the recent Pakistani artillery shelling in J&K’s border areas and her visiting some of the affected families.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Mr. Abdullah had called the Centre’s move as “good” and said that it would help the country in explaining its viewpoint to the outside world.

While speaking to reporters here, Mr. Abdullah had recalled that after the December 2001 Parliament terror attack the government had dispatched delegations to various parts of the world for a similar diplomatic outreach.

“As far as I recall, perhaps after the Parliament attack, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government sent parliamentary delegations to several countries to explain ‘Operation Parakram’ (under which military buildup was initiated by India along its western borders in response to the attack). Today again, this is a good opportunity to present our viewpoint before the important countries of the world. There will be representatives of all major political parties in these delegations who will talk there,” he had said.