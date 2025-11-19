Sena (UBT) Urges Congress To Stay United, Warns Solo Bid Is ‘Suicidal’

Mumbai: Days after the Congress party announced its decision to go solo in the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation election, Shiv Sena (UBT) has urged the grand old party not to break the opposition's unity.

Issuing a caution that the vote split could weaken the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Uddhav Thackeray-led party dismissed apprehension that they will lose Muslim and North Indian votes after MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s entry in the coalition.

The Shiv Sena UBT, in the editorial in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana,’ said Congress party’s announcement of going solo in the BMC elections will be 'suicidal’ and the opposition unity is essential to checkmate the BJP.

“Congress should not worry about the Muslims and North Indians in Mumbai. As Marathi, they will stand firmly by our side. We just need to give them confidence. Among those who are being displaced in parts of Mumbai, there are Hindi-speaking people and Muslims also. Are they going to carry the BJP’s palanquin? Absolutely not,” it said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party questioned the Congress, stating that there was no Raj Thackeray factor in the Bihar Assembly election, then why did the party not perform well in those elections and face a massive defeat?

It also reminded the Congress that the Muslim community voted for the MVA in the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha elections. “The help given by Uddhav Thackeray during the Corona period, regardless of caste or religion, resulted in Muslims voting for Shiv Sena. No matter how much the Congress fears, we are confident that Maha Vikas Aghadi, along with the Shiv Sena, will get those Muslim votes again,” it said.

The Congress’ stand to go solo has come amid the possibility of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray joining hands for the upcoming civic polls. The Congress leadership believes that any association with the MNS, known for its open anti-North Indian and anti-minority stance, would be politically damaging.

Commenting on Shiv Sena UBT’s stand, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said that the party workers want to contest local body elections on their own strength.

“When the MVA fought the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together, it won big in the Lok Sabha but failed in the Assembly elections. At that time, the idea of a ‘new ally’ did not exist. In the Bihar elections, Congress and RJD had an alliance with 10 parties, and on the backdrop of vote theft, the results turned out differently,” he said.

“Now, party workers feel that the local body elections should be contested independently and this sentiment must be respected. All parties must remain patient,” said Mr. Sapkal.