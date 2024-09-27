Selja, Hooda Join Hands at Rahul Rally

New Delhi: With just nine days left until polling in Haryana, the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, has ramped up its campaign efforts, presenting a united front by bringing party heavyweights Kumari Selja and Bhupinder Singh Hooda together on stage, despite ongoing speculations of internal rifts.

On Thursday, Gandhi made his first appearance on the campaign trail in the agrarian state with rallies in Karnal and Hisar. He criticised the BJP on various issues, including unemployment and the caste census, and expressed confidence that the Congress would win a majority in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

Speaking at a rally in Assandh, Karnal, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "systematically dismantling" the employment system in the country. He also addressed the topic of a caste census, accusing the BJP of creating divisions among the people. "A storm is coming, and the Congress is going to sweep the elections. We will form a government for all," Gandhi declared.

In a show of unity, Congress MP Kumari Selja and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda joined Gandhi on stage, dispelling rumours of discord within the party's Haryana unit.

Gandhi sharply criticised the BJP government, claiming it had "destroyed" Haryana’s prospects. He shared an anecdote from his recent visit to the United States, where he met young people from Haryana who had left the state in search of better opportunities. "There is unemployment and inflation," Gandhi said, recounting the hardships faced by youths in the US, many of whom traveled dangerous routes to escape lack of employment back home.

He also accused the BJP of trying to take away farmers' rights with the now-repealed farm laws, claiming the government was more concerned with waiving the debts of billionaires than helping farmers. "The Rs 16 lakh crore debt of 25 billionaires will be waived, but not the debts of farmers," he said.

In addition, Gandhi referred to the sexual harassment allegations made by women wrestlers, accusing the BJP of protecting the accused.

Outlining the Congress’ election promises, Gandhi announced several key initiatives: ₹2,000 monthly payments to women, subsidised cooking gas cylinders at ₹500, filling two lakh government job vacancies, and guaranteed crop MSP for farmers. He also pledged to build homes for the poor.

Gandhi accused the BJP of undermining India's Constitution, claiming that government institutions were being controlled by the RSS. "This fight is not just for Haryana; it is a fight for the country, a fight to save the Constitution," he stated.

On the issue of the caste census, Gandhi reiterated his commitment, saying, "We want to know how many Dalits, tribals, and backward classes are in the country. Whether Narendra Modi does it or not, I will get it passed."

With just days remaining before voters head to the polls, the Congress hopes to galvanise support across the state with a message of inclusivity and reform.