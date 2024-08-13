Security tightened in Kashmir for Independence Day celebrations

The situation in minority-dominated Lilong Chingjao area in Manipur's Thoubal district, where four villagers were gunned down by unidentified assailants, remained calm but tense on Tuesday as additional security forces were deployed in the area. Representational Image/PTI

Srinagar: Adequate security arrangements have been made in Kashmir to ensure incident-free Independence Day celebrations, with a multi-tier security set put in place at the venue of the main function here. A full dress rehearsal was held on Tuesday at the Bakshi Stadium where Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi took the salute at the march past.



Contingents of police, security forces and school children took part in the parade, "We have made foolproof security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations. We keep all possibilities in mind while drafting a security plan to ensure that everything remains peaceful," Birdi told reporters here after the full dress rehearsal.

The IGP said a multi-tier security set has been put in place at Bakshi stadium, the venue of main Independence Day function in Jammu and Kashmir, while regulatory barricades have been established at several places as part of the security drill.

Birdi said the adversary will try to carry out subversive activity but the security grid also prepares a calibrated plan to ensure that inimical elements do not succeed. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bhiduri said the enthusiasm among the general populace was high ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. "There is no need for special permission to witness the Independence Day function at Bakshi Stadium. Everyone is welcome and the entry is free," Bhiduri said.

After the parade, artists and school kids performed at a cultural programme highlighting the diversity of Jammu and Kashmir.