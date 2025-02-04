Security forces seize arms, ammunition in Manipur

Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normalcy in the state. (PTI) Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normalcy in the state. (PTI)

Imphal:�Security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Manipur's Bishnupur and Tengnoupal districts during search operations, police said on Tuesday. During a search operation at Phougakchao Mamang Leikai area near the banks of Khuga river in Bishnupur district on Monday security forces seized one AK-47 rifle along with a magazine, one 2-inch mortar, two SMG carbines, two country-made 9mm pistols along with magazines, three hand grenades, two IED explosives, twenty gelatine sticks and five 9mm live rounds, they said.