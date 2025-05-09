Security Forces Put On High Alert In Ladakh; Drone Activity Banned

SRINAGAR: Authorities in Ladakh have put the security forces on high alert across the Union Territory especially the Kargil areas falling in proximity of the Line of Control (LoC) in view of the escalation in India-Pakistan tensions.

The administration has also imposed a blanket ban on the use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by tourists and civilians.

An official spokesman in Leh said that the decision to ban drone activity in the region was taken due to security concerns and amid credible inputs suggesting the potential misuse of such aerial platforms for anti-national activities.

In Kargil, district magistrate Shrikant Balasaheb Suse issued an order under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, prohibiting the operation of any kind of drone or UAV within the district. The official sources said that the order was issued following a request from the Superintendent of Police (Kargil), citing threats to the safety of security installations and the public.

The citizens have been requested to report any unauthorized drone activity to police or emergency control rooms. The DM has warned that the violators will face strict legal action.

In Leh also, DM Santosh Sukhadeve has issued a similar order, imposing an immediate ban on the flying and operation of drones. “The move is aimed at preventing the misuse of drones by anti-national elements and ensuring the safety of sensitive areas in the region,” the officials said.