Security forces launch combing operations in bordering areas of Imphal West after militant attack in Manipur

Guwahati: The security forces on Monday launched combing operations in bordering areas of Imphal West district where two people were killed and nine others injured in an attack by suspected militants on Sunday.



Informing that security forces will also carry out sensitisation exercises in the area, security sources said that state home commissioner N Ashok Kumar has directed the Director General of Police to take necessary steps to arrest those involved in the attack on civilians on Sunday.

In an official order to DGP the commissioner said, “In view of recent incidents disturbing general law and order situation in fringe areas bordering Imphal West district and the necessity to keep preventive measures in place, I am to request you to kindly take up necessary action to conduct combing operations and sanitisation of areas falling in fringe areas bordering Imphal West district more particularly in the stretch from Keithelmanbi to Koutruk.”

It is significant that the stretch between Keithelmanbi in Kangpokpi district and Koutruk in Imphal West is around 32 km long and has been a focal point of consistent attacks since ethnic violence broke out in May last year.

Informing that militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops towards valley of Koutruk and neighbouring Kadangband on Sunday, killing two people and injuring nine others, security sources said that rocket-propelled grenades and drones were used in the attack. Several houses were also damaged in the attack.

Police in a statement said, "In an unprecedented attack in Koutruk, Imphal West, alleged militants have deployed numerous RPGs using high-tech drones." The use of drones to deploy explosives against security forces and civilians "marks a significant escalation", it said.

The involvement of highly trained professionals, possibly with technical expertise and support, cannot be ruled out, the statement said.

Pointing out that Drones have been used in Manipur for surveillance and identifying movement of militants, security sources said that it was for the first time that drones armed with explosives were used to target civilians and security forces at Koutruk on Sunday. Security sources claimed that at least five bombs were dropped with the hep of drones in Koutruk village.