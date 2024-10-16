Security Cannot be Afterthought: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that security cannot be an afterthought in an interconnected world while stressing on the need to establish a global framework for digital technology and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Prime Minister was speaking after inaugurating the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) 2024 and India Mobile Congress at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Drawing parallels with the aviation sector which already has well-established frameworks, he called upon the WTSA to take a proactive role in creating a secure digital ecosystem and safe channel for telecommunication. “In an interconnected world, security cannot be an afterthought. India’s Data Protection Act and National Cyber Security Strategy reflect our commitment to building a safe digital environment,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister urged the members of the assembly to create standards that are inclusive, secure, and adaptable to future challenges, including ethical AI and data privacy standards that respect the diversity of nations.

Reiterating the need to create a “Do’s and Don'ts” for technology on the global level, the Prime Minister highlighted the borderless nature of digital tools and applications and urged for international collaboration in combating cyber threats and collective action by global institutions.

He said, “The time has come for global institutions to accept the importance of global governance.”

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for a human-centric dimension to the ongoing technological revolution, calling for responsible and sustainable innovation.

He said that the standards set today will determine the direction of the future, stressing that principles of security, dignity and equity should be at the center of our discussions. “Our goal should be that no country, no region and no community is left behind in this digital transformation,” the Prime Minister said and underscored the need for innovation balanced with inclusion.

Listing the country’s achievements, Modi said that India had a mobile phone user base of 120 crore or 1,200 million, 95 crore or 950 million internet users and digital transactions of more than 40 per cent of the entire world in real-time.

He further noted that India had showcased how digital connectivity had become an effective tool for the last mile delivery.

Noting that India’s mobile and telecom journey in the 21st century is a subject of study for the whole world, the Prime Minister said that while mobile and telecom were seen as a facility across the world, however, telecom was not just a medium of connectivity, but a medium of equity and opportunity in India.

Modi pointed out India’s rapid adoption of 5G technology and said that it was launched two years ago and today nearly every district is connected, making India the world’s second-largest 5G market. He mentioned that India is already progressing towards 6G technology, ensuring a future-ready infrastructure.

Modi listed out the four pillars of ‘digital India’ - low-priced devices, extensive reach of digital connectivity to every nook and corner of the country, easily accessible data and goal of ‘digital first’, which were identified and worked upon simultaneously, leading to good results.

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s transformative achievements in connectivity and telecom reforms and emphasised how the country has built a robust network of thousands of mobile towers across remote tribal, hilly, and border areas, ensuring connectivity for every household.

The Prime Minister pointed out the remarkable advancements in infrastructure, including the rapid installation of Wi-Fi facilities at public places like railway stations and the connection of islands like Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep through undersea cables.

“In just 10 years, India has laid optical fiber which is eight times the distance between Earth and the Moon,” the Prime Minister said.