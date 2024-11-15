SecurEyes and Sri Sri University Sign Historic MOU to Promote Cyber Security Education in India

Bhubaneswar: SecurEyes, a leading cyber security organisation, and Sri Sri University, a premier institution of higher learning, on Wednesday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar.

This MOU outlines a strategic plan to develop industry-ready professionals and includes a comprehensive roadmap for implementing it. Through this partnership, the organizations will launch apprentice-embedded graduate, and postgraduate Programs and skill certification programs, fostering collaborative research and consultancy.

Looking at the rapid digital expansion and rising cyber threats in India and the World as well, cybersecurity skills are becoming increasingly essential. This niche field demands specialized knowledge, and for those trained in it, offers strong career growth and exciting new opportunities.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sri Sri University, sharing our expertise to nurture the next generation of cyber security professionals," said Karmendra Kohli, CEO, of SecurEyes. "This collaboration will bridge the skill gap in the industry, preparing students for the challenges of tomorrow."

"By integrating hands-on training with academic rigor, we will create a talent pool of skilled cyber security professionals," added Seemanta Patnaik, CTO, of SecurEyes. "This partnership will drive innovation, research, and growth in the cyber security landscape."

The MOU signing ceremony was attended by esteemed faculty members, researchers, and industry experts. This partnership underscores SecurEyes' commitment to promoting cyber security awareness and education.