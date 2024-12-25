Second Installment of Odisha Govt Subhadra Yojana to Be Released in March

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced that the second installment of financial assistance under its renowned Subhadra Yojana will be disbursed to eligible beneficiaries in March 2025. This initiative is set to benefit approximately one crore individuals across the state, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi confirmed on Wednesday.

The Subhadra Yojana, a flagship welfare scheme, aims to provide critical financial support to underprivileged sections of society, alleviating economic hardships faced by countless families. Since its inception, the scheme has been pivotal in enhancing the livelihoods of disadvantaged households across Odisha.

To ensure efficiency and transparency, the financial assistance will be transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. This approach underscores the government’s commitment to timely and equitable delivery of aid, ensuring that all eligible women receive their due support.

The scheme’s first installment, amounting to Rs 5,000, has already reached approximately 80 lakh beneficiaries in three phases. The government has also announced that the fourth phase of the first installment will be distributed by January 2025, ensuring that more eligible individuals are covered.

As of December 1, 2024, a total of 1,05,36,612 women have applied for assistance under the Subhadra Yojana. Efforts are underway to include individuals who were previously excluded due to various reasons. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida emphasized the government’s commitment to identifying and adding all eligible applicants to the scheme.

“All eligible beneficiaries currently in the rejection list will be included in the upcoming fourth phase of the first installment,” Deputy CM Parida assured during a recent interaction with mediapersons. She added, “The government remains steadfast in ensuring that no deserving individual is left behind.”

The Subhadra Yojana has become a cornerstone of Odisha’s welfare initiatives, significantly improving the economic prospects of women and their families. The state government’s sustained efforts to expand coverage and enhance implementation demonstrate its unwavering dedication to social upliftment and economic empowerment.