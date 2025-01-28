Search operations underway at nearly two dozen places across Jammu

Jammu: Security forces on Tuesday launched a massive search operation at nearly two dozen places, mostly in the higher reaches and forest areas along the Line of Control, to counter terrorists who carried out several attacks last year in various districts of Jammu region, officials said. After carrying out deadly attacks in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch since 2021, terrorists spread their activities to six other districts in Jammu region last year, leaving 44 people, including 18 security personnel and 13 terrorists dead.

Though the Pir Panjal districts of Rajouri and Poonch witnessed a considerable drop in the terror activities in 2024 compared to the previous years, the series of incidents in Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua, Udhampur and Jammu from April-May onwards came as a concern for the security agencies.

The officials said a search operation is underway at 23 places -- highest 10 in the Chenab valley districts of Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban, seven in Rajouri-Poonch belt and three in Udhampur, two in Reasi and one in Jammu district.

The relentless operations by the army in the vulnerable areas, especially in the dense forests in close synergy with police and central armed police forces is meant to counter the terrors and thwart attempts of Pakistan-based handlers to spread terrorism to Jammu region, they said.

They said the search operations along with area domination will be intensified further in the coming months before the onset of the summer.

According to official data, Doda, Kathua and Reasi districts recorded nine killings each followed by Kishtwar (five), Udhampur (four), Jammu and Rajouri (three each) and Poonch (two) last year.

The dead included 18 security personnel and 13 terrorists, the officials said, adding among the 14 civilians killed by the terrorists, seven were pilgrims returning from Shiv Khouri temple and three Village Defence Guards.

While the pilgrims were killed in an attack on their bus which also claimed the life of the local driver and conductor, the VDGs were shot dead in Udhampur and Kishtwar districts.