Scuffle erupts at Delhi University’s law faculty over exam schedule

According to the Delhi Police, students allegedly blocked the exit, preventing faculty and staff from leaving. Police were called to escort officials, including the Dean, out of the campus. Heavy police deployment was seen, with personnel carrying batons amid growing tensions. Students alleged that police used lathi charge and tear gas, leaving some injured—claims denied by Delhi Police.

The protesting students argued that classes were held for only 60 days instead of the mandatory 90, leaving the syllabus incomplete. "We were protesting peacefully, but the administration resorted to police action," a student said.�

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said exam dates, originally set for December 26, have been put on hold, and a committee will review the schedule. The Dean, Anju Vali Tikoo, did not immediately respond to the allegations.

Students remain firm on their demand for an extended exam schedule, citing academic concerns.