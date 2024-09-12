Scrub Typhus death toll in Odisha’s Bargarh rises to 4; more battling for life

Bhubaneswar: The deadly Scrub Typhus outbreak has resurfaced in Odisha’s Bargarh district, sparking fear among locals as the death toll allegedly rose to four on Wednesday night, reports said on Thursday.

While three confirmed fatalities, including a minor girl, were reported earlier in the week, a fourth death was reported on Thursday from a private hospital in Bargarh, although it was yet to be officially confirmed by authorities.

The latest victim reportedly succumbed to the bacterial infection while receiving treatment, bringing the unofficial toll to four, according to local sources. However, the state government has not yet released an official statement confirming the fourth death.

Nirupama Sarangi, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Bargarh, confirmed that multiple patients remain in critical condition and are fighting for their lives. She emphasized that the three earlier victims had been undergoing treatment in private hospitals, adding that no fatalities have been reported at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) so far.

The sudden reemergence of Scrub Typhus has alarmed public health officials, who are now on high alert. The disease, transmitted through bites of infected mites, had caused significant concern in the region last year as well. In 2023, over 2,800 cases were reported across Odisha, with the disease claiming at least eight lives.

“Three deaths have been confirmed due to suspected Scrub Typhus so far,” stated Dr Nilakantha Mishra, director of public health.

“We have established district public health laboratories across all districts to facilitate timely testing and treatment of Scrub Typhus. Early detection is crucial, as the disease can be managed effectively if treated in its preliminary stages,” said Dr Mishra.

He urged the public to remain vigilant, advising residents to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as fever, body aches, or rash. “There are antibiotics that can treat Scrub Typhus, but delayed reporting can lead to severe complications and even death. I request everyone, especially those who frequent forested areas, to take precautions such as wearing full-length clothing and using protective gear like gumboots,” he suggested.

Regarding the unconfirmed fourth death, Dr Mishra noted that the case is still under investigation, with efforts underway to determine the exact cause of death.

The resurgence of Scrub Typhus has prompted health officials to intensify awareness campaigns and strengthen healthcare response systems, as the region grapples with the growing number of cases.