Schools in Noida, Delhi Receive Bomb Threats

New Delhi:�Two schools in Delhi and Noida received bomb threat via email on Friday.

The bomb and dog squads reached the spot. The standard operating procedure is being followed and the police have started investigation.

“Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 informed SHO-Pandav Nagar telephonically that an email was received through email to the principal of Ahlcon International School today regarding a bomb threat at the school. The bomb disposal squad of the East district along with SHO Pandav Nagar and PS staff, reached the school. The school premises were checked. Nothing abnormal was found,” ANI reported citing Delhi Police as saying.

“Upon receiving a bomb threat through spam mail at Shiv Nadar School Noida, the school administration informed the police. The Expressway Police team, Bomb Squad, Fire Brigade and Dog Squad are checking the school premises. Senior police officers are present on the spot. The cyber team is investigating the email. The public is requested not to pay heed to the rumours and to maintain patience,” said Noida Police.