School principal shot dead, students flee on victim’s scooter in MP

Bhopal: In a tragic incident, Sudhir Kumar Saxena (55), principal of a government higher secondary school in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, was shot dead on Friday, allegedly by a Class XII student.

The principal was discovered in a pool of blood in the school’s washroom, with police confirming he had been shot in the head at close range, resulting in instant death. The attack occurred in Dhamora under the jurisdiction of Orchha police station.

The accused student, accompanied by another, reportedly fled the scene on the victim’s scooter, which they had taken from his office after searching for the keys. Their escape and actions were captured on the school’s CCTV cameras, Superintendent of Police Agam Jain said.

Police suspect the killing was premeditated. Sources revealed that the accused had a history of indiscipline and had previously threatened students to prevent them from identifying them as they fled.

The gunshot triggered panic among staff and students, who rushed to the scene but found the principal unresponsive.

The deceased principal's brother claimed Saxena had been under pressure from vested interests in recent days and was being harassed for refusing to comply with unethical demands.

District education officer R.P. Prajapati stated that Saxena had been posted at the school for five years. Authorities are investigating the motive and are conducting a search to apprehend the accused students.