School bus collides with loader in UP, 10 students injured

Muzaffarnagar: Ten students were injured, three of them critically, when their school bus collided with a loader amid dense fog on the Chajpur-Rajpur Road here on Tuesday, police said.All the injured students were girls.

The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of Phugana police station when the school bus was carrying students from Gayatri School in Kandhala, Circle Officer Sant Prasad Upadhyay said.

The police have seized the loader and arrested its driver, he added.

The injured students were brought to the Primary Health Centre in Budhana, Medical Officer Dr. Arjun Singh said.

Later, six of the students were referred to the district hospital.

An investigation into the accident is underway, Upadhyay said.

