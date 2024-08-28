Scammer poses as CJI Chandrachud, Supreme Court Files FIR
New Delhi: The Supreme Court filed a cyber crime complaint with the Delhi Police, against a social media handle for impersonating Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and seeking money.
The action came after the impersonater stated that he was stranded at Connaught Place and urgently needed Rs 500 for a cab to attend an important collegium meeting at the Supreme court
The screenshot of the message has gone viral on micro-blogging platform X.
The viral screenshot of the message read, "Hello, I am CJI and we have an urgent meeting of the collegium and I am stuck at Connaught Place. Can you send me Rs 500 for cab? I will return the money once I reach the court."
"Sent from IPad," the text added.
The scammer has been identified as Kailash Meghwal.
Next Story