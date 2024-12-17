Scam-Tainted IAS Officer Bishnupada Sethi Shunted out Portfolios, Placed as OSD in GA Department

�Bhubaneswar: As anticipated, the Odisha government on Tuesday shunted out senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Bishnupada Sethi from his current multiple positions and appointed him as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the general administration.

The state government’s action came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) served Sethi notice to appear before it in connection with a Rs 10 lakh bribery case. Sethi is most likely to appear before the central investigation agency on Wednesday.

Sethi was serving as the principal secretary of the social security and empowerment of persons with disabilities department, Odia language, literature and culture department; and ST and SC development, minorities and backward classes welfare department.

Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra, an IAS officer of 1997 batch, was appointed as principal secretary to the ST&SC development, minorities and backward classes welfare department. Additionally, he will hold charges as Principal secretary to the social security & empowerment of persons with disabilities department and the Odia language, literature & culture department.

Manoj Kumar Sahoo, a 2006 batch IAS officer who recently joined the Odisha government on inter-cadre deputation, was appointed as special secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.�