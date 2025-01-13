Scam alert: Fraudsters replace QR codes outside shops to redirect payments; caught on CCTV

In the age of digital deception, thieves resorted to the bold step of replacing QR codes outside business establishments to redirect money to their accounts in the Khajuraho region of Madhya Pradesh.

The modern-day-thieves have replaced the QR scans outside 12 shops and a petrol pump in the area, according to media reports. The scammers, covering their faces jumped into action in the night failing to sense CCTV surveillance.�

Meanwhile, authorities have arrested an accused within 72 hours based on the CCTV footage.

The CCTV footage also went viral on social media platforms leaving netizens in splits. "The checklist to save oneself from getting scammed just keeps getting bigger everyday," a user on 'X' commented on the clip.

The police were alerted by a watchful shop-owner, who identified a change in the establishment's payment details after a customer tried to pay through QR scanning. The vendor was shocked to see "Chhotu Tiwari" in the name of the receiver.

Sensing fraud, she quickly changed the code and informed the cops.

The police swiftly took action and caught Chhotu Tiwari after reviewing the CCTV footage from her shop. It was also reported that the police are set to arrest two more persons in connection to the incident.�

Moreover, authorities also urged shop-keepers to stay on their toes and alert the cops as soon as they sense something strange.